Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Lowers Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 43.3% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.21. The company had a trading volume of 11,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,424. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.32. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.84 and a 12-month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ED. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.10.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

