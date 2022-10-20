Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Invests $177,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 92.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 953.3% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.23.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Shares of PGR traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.02. 24,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,851,529. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 85.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,275,130. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.