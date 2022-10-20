Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Cuts Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,840 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% during the second quarter. Bank of The West now owns 119,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at $1,660,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,168,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,506,000 after buying an additional 22,292 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MRK. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.3 %

MRK traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.02. 105,260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,775,206. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.