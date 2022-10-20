Arweave (AR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $10.62 Million

Arweave (AR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $328.20 million and approximately $10.62 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.83 or 0.00051567 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Arweave has traded up 11.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,058.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.28 or 0.00557653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.87 or 0.00245904 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Arweave

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Arweave Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

