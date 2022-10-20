Arrow DWA Tactical Macro ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAT) Trading Down 0.5%

Arrow DWA Tactical Macro ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.97 and last traded at $10.97. Approximately 62 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.03.

Arrow DWA Tactical Macro ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59.

