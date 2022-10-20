Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU) Insider Buys £9,750 in Stock

Ariana Resources plc (LON:AAU – Get Rating) insider Kerim Sener acquired 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £9,750 ($11,781.05).

Kerim Sener also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ariana Resources alerts:

On Monday, October 10th, Kerim Sener sold 1,015,000 shares of Ariana Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04), for a total transaction of £30,450 ($36,793.14).

Ariana Resources Price Performance

Shares of Ariana Resources stock opened at GBX 3 ($0.04) on Thursday. Ariana Resources plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2.52 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 4.90 ($0.06). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.98 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.47. The stock has a market cap of £34.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 335.00.

About Ariana Resources

Ariana Resources plc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resources in Turkey. The company also explores for silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its projects include the Kiziltepe Gold-Silver mine and Tavsan gold project located in western Turkey; and Salinbas gold project located in north-eastern Turkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ariana Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ariana Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.