Ardor Achieves Market Cap of $91.71 Million (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Ardor has a total market cap of $91.71 million and $1.85 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ardor has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0918 or 0.00000482 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00080478 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00059614 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000547 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00014976 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00025361 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000305 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001454 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007424 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000193 BTC.
Ardor Coin Profile
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.