Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target Cut to $18.50

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $21.00 to $18.50 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABR. StockNews.com upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.50 to $16.50 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ABR opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $15.06. Arbor Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 42.12, a current ratio of 42.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.85%.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green purchased 9,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $142,156.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 134,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,068.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 44.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 14,263 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 53.1% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 30.9% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

Read More

