Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CEO Sells $586,320.05 in Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $586,320.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,227 shares in the company, valued at $52,713,999.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aptiv Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,466,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,763. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.99. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

Several brokerages have weighed in on APTV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Aptiv from $158.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.32.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 137.4% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 147.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 122.9% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

