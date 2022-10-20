Applied Research Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Applied Research Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,371 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 2.8% of Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Applied Research Investments LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,188,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,730,426,000 after acquiring an additional 251,551 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,944,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,870,867,000 after buying an additional 1,657,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,366,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,289,334,000 after buying an additional 987,792 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,906,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,644,000 after buying an additional 2,362,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,652,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,811,000 after buying an additional 125,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TSM. Cowen set a $100.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.14.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $63.51. 640,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,200,234. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $62.17 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.70 and a 200 day moving average of $85.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

