Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) PT Lowered to $54.00 at Morgan Stanley

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on APPN. Barclays dropped their price objective on Appian from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.22.

APPN opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.52. Appian has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $104.45.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $110.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.97 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 39.51%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Appian will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 8,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $494,857.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,118.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of APPN. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Appian by 39.9% during the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,328,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Appian in the first quarter worth $13,983,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Appian by 18.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after buying an additional 27,374 shares during the period. 51.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

