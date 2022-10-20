Apollo Currency One Day Volume Reaches $911,000.00 (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $15.95 million and $911,000.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00080353 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00060092 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000548 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00015016 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00025341 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000306 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007493 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency.

