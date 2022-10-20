Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,050 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,100 ($13.29) to GBX 1,050 ($12.69) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ANFGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,260 ($15.22) to GBX 1,210 ($14.62) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Antofagasta to a “sell” rating and set a $10.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Peel Hunt cut shares of Antofagasta to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($12.81) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,110.06.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Antofagasta Stock Performance

Shares of ANFGF remained flat at $12.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.41.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.