Analyzing Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY) and Minim (NASDAQ:MINM)

Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) and Minim (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.4% of Minim shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.1% of Pineapple Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.5% of Minim shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Pineapple Energy has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minim has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pineapple Energy 44.36% -20.38% -10.38% Minim -16.36% -42.89% -23.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pineapple Energy and Minim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Pineapple Energy and Minim’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pineapple Energy $7.01 million 4.03 $2.97 million N/A N/A Minim $55.42 million 0.18 -$2.20 million ($0.19) -1.15

Pineapple Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Minim.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pineapple Energy and Minim, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pineapple Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Minim 0 0 2 0 3.00

Minim has a consensus price target of $2.88, indicating a potential upside of 1,215.19%. Given Minim’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Minim is more favorable than Pineapple Energy.

Summary

Pineapple Energy beats Minim on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pineapple Energy

Pineapple Holdings, Inc. provides photovoltaic solar energy systems to residential homeowners in the United States. It offers a range of installation services, including design, engineering, procurement, permitting, construction, grid connection, warranty, monitoring, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. The company also offers battery storage products and energy management control devices on solar systems that are paired with batteries. In addition, it develops and manufactures energy management software and hardware. Pineapple Holdings, Inc. is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About Minim

Minim, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and supports an Internet of Things security platform in North America and internationally. It offers hardware products, including cable modems, cable modem/routers, gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, multimedia over coax adapters, mesh home networking devices, and other local area network products. The company also provides Minim mobile applications for end users to personalize and monitor their home and office network for speed testing, data usage tracking, security alerts, malware blocking, privacy settings, and parental controls; and Minim web application that enables technical support representatives of Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and businesses to offer remote support with network insights. In addition, it offers Minim API suite and MinimOS for third-party hardware vendors, ISPs, and other partners to integrate with the Minim platform and functionality; to manage their own account data; and to integrate with third-party router firmware. The company offers its products under the ZOOM, Motorola, and Minim brands. It sells its products through direct sales force and commissioned independent sales representatives to retailers; and retailers, distributors, ISPs, individual businesses, service providers, value-added resellers, PC system integrators, original equipment manufacturers, channel resellers, electronics distributors, and e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as ZoomTelephonics, Inc. and changed its name to Minim, Inc. in June 2021. Minim, Inc. was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Manchester, New Hampshire.

