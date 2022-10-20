Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Church & Dwight (CHD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Church & Dwight (NYSE: CHD):

10/17/2022 – Church & Dwight is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – Church & Dwight was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $82.00 price target on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Church & Dwight had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $80.00 to $72.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Church & Dwight is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – Church & Dwight had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $93.00 to $83.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Church & Dwight was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

10/3/2022 – Church & Dwight had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2022 – Church & Dwight had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $85.00.

9/14/2022 – Church & Dwight is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

9/14/2022 – Church & Dwight had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $101.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/8/2022 – Church & Dwight was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/7/2022 – Church & Dwight had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $76.00 to $73.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/7/2022 – Church & Dwight had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/7/2022 – Church & Dwight had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $100.00 to $92.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/7/2022 – Church & Dwight had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $93.00 to $90.00.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.3 %

CHD stock opened at $73.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.62. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,912,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $303,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 13.8% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

