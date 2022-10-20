Analysts Set Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Target Price at $682.00

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $682.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 610 ($7.37) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Barratt Developments Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of BTDPY opened at $7.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Barratt Developments has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $20.71.

Barratt Developments Increases Dividend

Barratt Developments Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.5455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 8.49%.

(Get Rating)

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.