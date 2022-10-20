Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.50 and last traded at $33.67. Approximately 400,630 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 392,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.70.
Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.87.
