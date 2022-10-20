AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,068 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 159.2% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,169,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,771,000 after acquiring an additional 718,396 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 45.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after buying an additional 485,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after buying an additional 463,926 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 8.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,595,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $745,243,000 after buying an additional 437,235 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,699,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,090,820,000 after buying an additional 419,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $117.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.17 and a twelve month high of $148.07.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AME shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AMETEK from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on AMETEK to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AMETEK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.67.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.81, for a total transaction of $380,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

