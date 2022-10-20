American Money Management LLC Sells 87 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

American Money Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush increased their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.15.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.83. 74,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,422,646. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.62. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.37 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $238.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

