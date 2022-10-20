American Money Management LLC Sells 298 Shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL)

American Money Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 16.1% during the first quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 104,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

REGL traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.52. The stock had a trading volume of 78,476 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.61 and a 200 day moving average of $69.81. ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

