American Money Management LLC Sells 252 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

American Money Management LLC lessened its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,525 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.4% of American Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,394,965,000 after buying an additional 2,284,970 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,961 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,022,847 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,534,730,000 after purchasing an additional 643,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Edward Jones raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.58.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.27. The company had a trading volume of 175,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,292,983. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.39. The stock has a market cap of $129.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $104.66 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

