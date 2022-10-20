American Money Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

American Money Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 289,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,943,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 66.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 390,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,714,000 after buying an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 58.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

LLY stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $329.17. The company had a trading volume of 44,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,564. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $341.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.61. The stock has a market cap of $312.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total transaction of $532,364.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,964,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,408,215.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total transaction of $532,364.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,964,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,570,408,215.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 426,477 shares of company stock worth $142,614,881 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $412.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.59.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

