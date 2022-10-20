American Money Management LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

American Money Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,764 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up 1.7% of American Money Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST remained flat at $50.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,126,337 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average is $50.14.

