American Money Management LLC Has $6.45 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

American Money Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.9% of American Money Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 27.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 180.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,149 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in American Tower by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,253,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,339,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,683 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,982,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,068,764,000 after purchasing an additional 824,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in American Tower by 1,896.4% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 821,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,073,000 after purchasing an additional 780,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AMT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on American Tower from $290.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.50.

American Tower Trading Down 0.6 %

AMT stock traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $189.80. The company had a trading volume of 30,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,274. The business has a 50-day moving average of $238.69 and a 200-day moving average of $248.77. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $294.40. The stock has a market cap of $88.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.71%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

