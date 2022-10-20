American Money Management LLC Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

American Money Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the quarter. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,793 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 57.4% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 43.3% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $370.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $426.00 to $373.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $406.32.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DPZ traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $324.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,459. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.41 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.88.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.19). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.