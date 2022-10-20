American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.97-$5.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.99. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.19-$5.39 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.75.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $84.94. 32,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,617,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.42. American Electric Power has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $105.60.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $238,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

