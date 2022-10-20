American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) EVP Vasu Raja Sells 1,851 Shares

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) EVP Vasu Raja sold 1,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total transaction of $25,155.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,281.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

American Airlines Group Trading Down 3.8 %

AAL stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.46. 57,961,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,812,305. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The airline reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. Research analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American Airlines Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,264,227,000 after buying an additional 1,126,106 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 20,750,111 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822,450 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,948,300 shares of the airline’s stock worth $100,784,000 after buying an additional 5,493,500 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,261,000 after buying an additional 1,382,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,887,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $89,200,000 after buying an additional 2,538,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAL. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

