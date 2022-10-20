Amaze World Price Hits $1.70 (AMZE)

Amaze World (AMZE) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Amaze World token can now be bought for about $1.70 or 0.00008946 BTC on popular exchanges. Amaze World has a total market cap of $92.00 million and $1.28 million worth of Amaze World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Amaze World has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Amaze World Profile

Amaze World’s launch date was November 7th, 2021. Amaze World’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The official website for Amaze World is amaze-world.com. The official message board for Amaze World is medium.com/@khushalim.uirpl/harnessing-the-power-of-blockchain-into-the-travel-industry-f8fcb52fa63e. The Reddit community for Amaze World is https://reddit.com/r/theamazeworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amaze World’s official Twitter account is @theamazeworld.

Buying and Selling Amaze World

According to CryptoCompare, “The Amaze World is designed to create a smooth travel booking experience that incorporates decentralized blockchain technology and reward incentives through AMZE tokens.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amaze World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amaze World should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amaze World using one of the exchanges listed above.

