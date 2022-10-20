Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMADY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €69.00 ($70.41) to €66.50 ($67.86) in a report on Monday. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €61.00 ($62.24) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Amadeus IT Group from €68.00 ($69.39) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMADY opened at $48.48 on Thursday. Amadeus IT Group has a 12 month low of $42.98 and a 12 month high of $74.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.22. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

