Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61), Briefing.com reports. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $26.43 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a one year low of $25.64 and a one year high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.34.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ally Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the first quarter worth $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ALLY shares. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

