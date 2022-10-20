Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) vs. Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) Head to Head Review

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) and Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Alkermes and Immix Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alkermes 0 6 3 0 2.33 Immix Biopharma 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alkermes presently has a consensus target price of $29.22, indicating a potential upside of 33.01%. Given Alkermes’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alkermes is more favorable than Immix Biopharma.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alkermes -8.02% 0.79% 0.43% Immix Biopharma N/A -210.29% -180.32%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Alkermes and Immix Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

94.8% of Alkermes shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Immix Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Alkermes shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.3% of Immix Biopharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alkermes and Immix Biopharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alkermes $1.17 billion 3.07 -$48.17 million ($0.57) -38.54 Immix Biopharma N/A N/A -$24.38 million N/A N/A

Immix Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alkermes.

Summary

Alkermes beats Immix Biopharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alkermes

(Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases. The company is also developing LYBALVI, an oral atypical antipsychotic drug candidate for the treatment of adults with schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; and nemvaleukin alfa, an engineered fusion protein to expand tumor-killing immune cells and to avoid the activation of immunosuppressive cells. It has collaboration agreements primarily with Janssen Pharmaceutica N.V., Janssen Pharmaceutica Inc, and Janssen Pharmaceutica International. Alkermes plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Immix Biopharma

(Get Rating)

Immix Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease. It has a clinical collaboration and supply agreement with BeiGene Ltd. for a combination Phase 1b clinical trial in solid tumors of IMX-110 and anti-PD-1 Tislelizumab. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.