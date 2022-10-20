Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Short Interest Update

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,060,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the September 15th total of 55,070,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BABA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,445,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,571,618,000 after purchasing an additional 256,598 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,333,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,114,000 after buying an additional 413,600 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 31.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,955,000 after buying an additional 2,899,453 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,363,357,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,150 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $71.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $70.52 and a 1-year high of $182.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.36 and its 200 day moving average is $94.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $30.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

