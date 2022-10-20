Algorand Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001608 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $2.15 billion and $62.17 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.04 or 0.00078967 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00061069 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00014799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00025374 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000311 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007101 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000247 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,250,033,216 coins and its circulating supply is 7,019,516,952 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

