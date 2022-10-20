Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after BTIG Research lowered their price target on the stock from $233.00 to $186.00. The company traded as low as $129.10 and last traded at $129.44, with a volume of 16877 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.59.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARE. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $194.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.20.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria C. Freire sold 2,311 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.04, for a total transaction of $376,785.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 137.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a PE ratio of 70.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $643.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 255.14%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Further Reading

