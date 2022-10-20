Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42), RTT News reports. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE AA traded down $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.62. 7,326,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,222,971. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.01. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $98.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Alcoa from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Alcoa from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 410.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at $435,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

