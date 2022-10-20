Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 63.97% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Shares of ACI opened at $27.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.10. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $24.34 and a 52 week high of $37.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.61%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ACI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Guggenheim cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $37.00 to $27.25 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.02.

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $937,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,656.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $937,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,149,656.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,787,003 shares of company stock valued at $309,126,735. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 246.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,406,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,282,000 after buying an additional 5,268,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,928,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,887,000 after purchasing an additional 132,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,164,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,844,000 after purchasing an additional 114,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,508,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,144,000 after purchasing an additional 188,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,043,000 after purchasing an additional 63,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

