Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 63.97% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

NYSE ACI opened at $27.20 on Thursday. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ACI shares. Morgan Stanley raised Albertsons Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.85.

In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Albertsons Companies news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $937,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,656.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,787,003 shares of company stock valued at $309,126,735. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 18.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.