Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) & PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Head to Head Analysis

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) and Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Dividends

PacWest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Akbank T.A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. PacWest Bancorp pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akbank T.A.S. has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

91.6% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and Akbank T.A.S.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacWest Bancorp $1.35 billion 1.98 $606.96 million $4.34 5.24 Akbank T.A.S. $5.81 billion N/A $898.88 million N/A N/A

Akbank T.A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than PacWest Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PacWest Bancorp and Akbank T.A.S., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PacWest Bancorp 0 3 5 0 2.63 Akbank T.A.S. 0 1 1 0 2.50

PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.64%. Given PacWest Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PacWest Bancorp is more favorable than Akbank T.A.S..

Profitability

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and Akbank T.A.S.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacWest Bancorp 35.95% 13.78% 1.33% Akbank T.A.S. N/A N/A N/A

Summary

PacWest Bancorp beats Akbank T.A.S. on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management services; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, remote deposit, and online and mobile banking services; and automated teller machine services. The company offers its products and services to small and mid-sized companies, venture capital and private equity investors, professionals, and other individuals. As of February 1, 2022, it operated through 69 full-service branches located in California; one branch located in Durham, North Carolina; one branch located in Denver, Colorado; and various loan production offices. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury segments. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking. It also offers services to large, medium, and small size corporate and commercial customers that include Turkish Lira (TL) and foreign currency denominated working capital loans financing for investments, foreign trade financing, derivative instruments for hedging purposes of foreign currency and interest risk, letters of credit, foreign currency trading, corporate finance, and deposit and cash management services, as well as project finance loans; and timely and permanent solutions for corporate customers' working capital management, delivering cash management services based on customers' requests that include collection and payment services and liquidity and information management. In addition, the company engages in treasury activities consisting of TL and foreign currency spot and forward transactions, treasury and government bonds, Eurobonds, and private sector bond transactions, as well as derivative trading activities; and marketing and pricing activities related treasury products. Further, it provides financial leasing services, stock exchange brokerage services, and portfolio management, as well as offers payment services and issues electronic money. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 710 branches. Akbank T.A.S. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

