Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 57.7% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 68.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $241.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on APD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.22.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

