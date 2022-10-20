AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 389 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,657 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. NetApp makes up about 2.1% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 237.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in NetApp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in NetApp in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in NetApp by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 623 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NTAP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.41.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.43. 9,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,477. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.21. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.85%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $147,432.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total transaction of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,348,833.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Further Reading

