AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 92.8% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,400 shares of company stock worth $8,459,200. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Analog Devices Stock Up 3.0 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.11.

ADI stock traded up $4.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.51. 57,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,828,723. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.48 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.