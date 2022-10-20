Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $2.22 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,826 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $33,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $58,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 107.2% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 947 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.82. 519,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,525,730. The company has a market cap of $185.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.38.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.17.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

