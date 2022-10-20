Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases 80,335 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 489.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,335 shares during the period. Fortune Brands Home & Security makes up about 1.0% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.07% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $5,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 592.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 111.6% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.87. 22,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,668. The stock has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.42 and a 12-month high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Announces Dividend

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

