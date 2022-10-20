Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $3.77 Million in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 65,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,772,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 411.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

Shares of REXR traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,742. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $84.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity at Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $149.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $1,019,384.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,230,550.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on REXR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $87.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

