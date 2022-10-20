Aigen Investment Management LP Has $3.35 Million Holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,710 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP owned 0.06% of MDU Resources Group worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDU. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 12,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 116,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. 71.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MDU Resources Group to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 2.9 %

MDU stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.88. 48,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.93. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $32.19.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.04%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.