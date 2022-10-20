Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 223.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,640 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Chewy were worth $3,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 826,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,688,000 after purchasing an additional 77,567 shares during the period. American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,094,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. 99.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chewy Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CHWY stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,525. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average of $35.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of -257.98 and a beta of 0.50. Chewy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 85.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total transaction of $475,324.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,421.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $571,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 241,156 shares of company stock valued at $11,790,954. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

