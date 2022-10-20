Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 63,256 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 304.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,256 shares during the period. American International Group makes up about 0.7% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AIG. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 28,503 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 139,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,757,000 after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIG traded down $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $51.97. The company had a trading volume of 84,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,360,367. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $65.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.04). American International Group had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.40%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.20.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

