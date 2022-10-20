Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 51,785 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 534.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,785 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 35.7% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLF stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.40. 15,634 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,982. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.64. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $58.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 13.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.539 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.15.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

