Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 20,685 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,685 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter worth about $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MOS traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.64. The company had a trading volume of 149,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,780,229. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $33.59 and a one year high of $79.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.83.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.25.

About Mosaic

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Recommended Stories

