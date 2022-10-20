Aigen Investment Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 455.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,469 shares during the period. Waste Management makes up approximately 0.7% of Aigen Investment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $4,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 74.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of WM stock traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,854. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.53 and a 200-day moving average of $160.65. The stock has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.75. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,848 shares of company stock worth $9,258,942. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.